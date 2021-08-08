DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ecolab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $219.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

