Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.