Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.