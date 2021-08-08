Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. Legrand has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

