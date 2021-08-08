US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

