Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.18.

CUBE opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

