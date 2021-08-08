Cowen Raises Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $110.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

DIOD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

