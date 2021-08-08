World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. World Token has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $59,671.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00129800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00149915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,550.83 or 0.99992350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.49 or 0.00793382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,595,870 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

