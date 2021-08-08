HC Wainwright Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $28.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

