HC Wainwright Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $28.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
Shares of COLL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
