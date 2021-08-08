Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.