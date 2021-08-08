Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAMT. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

