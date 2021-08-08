Truist Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

