Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $276.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.50.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.