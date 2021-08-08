Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
Shares of COLL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $723.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.