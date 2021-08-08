Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $723.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

