Oppenheimer Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.60. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

