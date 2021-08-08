Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,844 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,843 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07.

