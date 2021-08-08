Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MO opened at $47.35 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.