Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.