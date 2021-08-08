Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,350.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.