V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

WING opened at $176.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.41. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,671 shares of company stock worth $15,043,765. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

