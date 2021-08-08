V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $438.69 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

