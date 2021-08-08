Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64.

