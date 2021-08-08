V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.