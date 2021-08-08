Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 320 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

