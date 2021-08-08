Corra.Finance Price Tops $10.06 on Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.06 or 0.00022577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $32,784.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00129800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00149915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,550.83 or 0.99992350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.49 or 0.00793382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

