Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 40.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 191,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

