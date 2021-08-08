InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,735 ($61.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,872.53.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

