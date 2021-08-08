American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

