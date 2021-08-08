Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.470-$4.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.47-4.55 EPS.

ZTS opened at $201.88 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.48. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

