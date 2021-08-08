PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
