PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get PointsBet alerts:

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.