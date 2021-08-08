Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s (NKRKY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.