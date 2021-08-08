IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 37,419 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

