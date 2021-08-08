New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,100 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,893 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

