IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Evergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Evergy by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,623 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Evergy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.