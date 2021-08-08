Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

BWMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BWMN opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

