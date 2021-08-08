James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

James River Group stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

