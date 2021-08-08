Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7183 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.86. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKHYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

