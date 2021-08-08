Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $669.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $669.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.