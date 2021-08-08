AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.39 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.