AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.39 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.