Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.75

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $17.44. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 69,718 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

