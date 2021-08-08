Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE:LMND opened at $80.90 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

