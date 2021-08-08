ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $63.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,185,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

