Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Raised to $245.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $228.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $230.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

