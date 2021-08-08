Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Raised to $245.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.
IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $228.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $230.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.
In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
