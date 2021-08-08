Maxim Group Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $155.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.92.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.