Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.744-$7.986 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

