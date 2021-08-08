Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $307.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.78.

CMI stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

