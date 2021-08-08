City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.