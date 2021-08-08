Quant (QNT) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $151.82 or 0.00340945 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $54.99 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00827064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

