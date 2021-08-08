Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $1,816,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,030 shares of company stock valued at $66,200,972.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,622,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.65 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

