Morgan Stanley Trims Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Target Price to $41.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

AVNS stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

